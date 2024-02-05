 
‘No Bad Blood': Taylor Swift puts Olivia Rodrigo feud rumours to rest at Grammys 2024

Taylor Swift enthusiastically cheered for Olivia Rodrigo as she performed on-stage during Grammys 2024

Taylor put rumours regarding her alleged feud with Olivia Rodrigo to rest at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards with a sweet gesture.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was seen clapping and dancing as the get him back! singer performed her hit number Vampire on-stage during the ceremony.

Swift was standing up while Rodrigo performed and was mouthing the lyrics of the song. After the performance was over, she clapped loudly, lifting her arms up high.

Rodrigo, too, cheered when Swift won her 13th Grammy for best pop vocal album, Midnight.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift enthrals fans as she announced new album

While accepting the trophy, the popstar announced her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, set to come out on April 19th.

“But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift added. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19."

She continued: "It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."

