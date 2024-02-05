Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift enthrals fans as she announced new album

 
Taylor Swift made a surprising announcement regarding her next album while receiving her 13th Grammy at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

While accepting the trophy for best pop vocal album for her album Midnights, the Anti-Hero hitmaker revealed her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, is coming out on April 19th.

Addressing the audience, the popstar, who is making waves for her romance with Travis Kelce and her Eras tour these days, said, "I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way.”

“But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift added. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19."

She continued: "It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."

On her Instagram handle, the singer dropped the cover image, including a glimpse of what appeared to be lyrics from one of the songs on the album.

Swift captioned it, “All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19.”

