Princess Kate sent heartfelt letter to grieving Kate Garraway from hospital

Kate Garraway revealed the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles sent her letters as she grieves husband

Kate Garraway revealed the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles sent her letters as she grieves husband

Kate Garraway has revealed that she received a “beautiful letter” from the Prince and Princess of Wales following her husband Derek Draper's sad demise.

Kate mentioned several celebrities who sent her letters to pay their condolences. Derek died of complications caused by COVID, which he contracted in 2020 when the pandemic hit the globe.

"I had the most beautiful letter from David and Victoria Beckham – handwritten, very good handwriting… that was Darcey’s observation," Kate told Good Morning Britain on Monday.

She then shared that Princess Kate had sent her a letter even though she was in a hospital herself, recovering from surgery: "And from the royal family - Catherine and William sent a beautiful letter, and I know Catherine has been in hospital herself."

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘bunch' of Netflix projects lined up

She continued: "Even the King - because there is somebody [who] knows about grief - that anticipatory grief where you know something has a risk of happening and how different it is when it does happen."

Kate couldn’t share what they had written in the letters as she’d been “sort of sworn to secrecy” by the royal family, but made sure to mention them.

Praising their heartfelt gestures, she said: "I just think it was lovely of them to reach out to me. But it's lovely to know that those people understand those emotions. I think for all of us, it connects us all together."