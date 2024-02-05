Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘bunch' of Netflix projects lined up

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have scripted and unscripted projects lined up, per a Netflix executive

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria has announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a “bunch” of projects they’re working on.

The Sussexes have previously released their docuseries Harry & Meghan and The Heart of Invictus on Netflix. Their deal with the streaming giant is slated to end by 2025 and will be up for a renewal.

Now, Netflix executive Bela says they have a slew of projects in development: "They actually have a bunch in development. They have a couple of unscripted things they're working on with Brandon [Reigg]. And they actually have like a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they're working on."

PR expert Mayah Riaz weighed in on the development, saying: "This collaboration demonstrates that Netflix sees value in their content and believes in their ability to create compelling programming."

“This announcement, if true, suggests that Harry and Meghan are making substantial strides in their Hollywood careers,” she added.

She also noted that diversifying their project is the right move for their Hollywood careers: "The diversity of the projects they are involved in, including a scripted series, unscripted shows, and a movie, shows their versatility as well as their ambition.”

Mayah added: "By diversifying their portfolio demonstrates they have a clear and focused approach to creating their careers in Hollywood. This will allow them to reach wider audiences and establish themselves as multi-dimensional creative talents."

She further noted: "Harry and Meghan have been vocal about their commitment to social justice and positive change, and aligning themselves with a prominent platform like Netflix provides them with a significant platform to promote their causes and raise awareness.”