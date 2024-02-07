Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dated for six years before calling it off in April last year

Joe Alwyn knows he’s not ‘safe’ as ex Taylor Swift announces new album

Joe Alwyn knows he is the target of his ex Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, set to be released in April.



The Conversations with Friends star is said to be “bracing himself” to be asked a lot of questions after the popstar drops her album, an insider told Life & Style.

“Joe should be worried about what she reveals,” a tipster told the publication, adding, “It’s safe to say that Joe is bracing himself for a lot of questions. No one is safe.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker announced her new album while accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award, which marked her 13th Grammy Award.

“OK. This is my 13th Grammy,” she said in her acceptance speech. “Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that.”

“I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” she added. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”

Soon after the announcement, Swifties unearthed an old interview of Alwyn in which he and Paul Mescal spoke of their chat group “The Tortured Man Club” during Variety’s Actors on Actors segment.

“It hasn’t had much use recently,” the actor said at the time, with Paul chiming in, “No. I feel like we’re less tortured now.”