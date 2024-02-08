‘Stranger Things’ star makes interesting statements about the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series

Photo: ‘Stranger Things’ star comments on 'death of main character' before finale

A main character from the Netflix hit show cast made 'messy' comments about the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

While fans are still heartbroken over the death of fan favourite characters like Eddie, Chrissy and Billy, Gaten Matarazzo revealed that he wishes for more characters to die in the fifth season.

As the acting sensation marked his presence at Mega Con Orlando, a fan asked him about his hopes for the upcoming episodes of the sci-fi series.

Interestingly Matarazzo opined, "It might sound messed up, but we should kill more people,’ reported Deadline.

“This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher,” he continued.

He also explained that the show needed a bit more uncertainty to add value to its thrilling storyline.

“Like at any moment, any of these kids can kick it,” the 21-year-old remarked.

“I feel like we’re all too safe,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gaten is not the first cast member to wish for a main character to meet a ‘messy’ ending.

Back in 2022 as well, Millie Bobby Brown also expressed to The Wrap, “The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones.”