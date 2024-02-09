 
Friday, February 09, 2024
David Beckham extends support to Prince William amid Harry, King Charles meeting

Prince William returned to royal duties after King Charles and Prince Harry's meeting in London

David Beckham extends support to Prince William amid Harry, King Charles meeting

David Beckham has extended his support to Prince William as the Prince of Wales returned to royal duties for the first time after Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery and King Charles cancer diagnosis.

Victoria Beckham’s husband also backed the future king amid King Charles and Prince Harry’s meeting in London.

Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday. He carried out an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and later attended the gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in central London.

Later, the palace, on behalf of William shared photos and video of him on social media.

The photos from investiture ceremony were posted with caption “Honouring amazing people doing incredible things in our communities up and down the country.”

The video was posted as “From services to science, sport and young people, thank you to everyone for your hard work and dedication. Inspiring as always to meet you all.”

“Celebrating the heroes of the London's Air Ambulance Charity. Their speed, expertise and unwavering dedication makes the city safer,” the Kensington Palace shared another post on Instagram.

David Beckham was the first to react to the photos to show his support to Prince William by pressing the heart button on all three posts.

Earlier, Prince Harry arrived in London to meet King Charles after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

