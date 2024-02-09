King Charles in 'best hands', everyone is 'praying for him'

King Charles is gearing up to receive state of the art care for his cancer

King Charles III recovery is expected to be swift as His Majesty is being taken care by the best in the world, a source reveals.

The 75-year-old, who has reportedly developed a form of a cancer, is given the best care.

A source told the Mirror: "King Charles will be in the best hands. He will have the best care.



"Everyone is praying for him and willing him to get better so he can enjoy his time as king. The timing of this all seems very unfair, but everyone is behind him and keeping his spirits up. He is a friend to many and they appreciate all he does."



It is also added that His Majesty is set to receive "a pioneering and less invasive treatment"



A source added to Mirror.co.uk: "Cancer treatment has come on in leaps and bounds in past years and are smarter than was the case previously. The efficacy and side effects are therefore significantly improved."

