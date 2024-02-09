 
menu
Friday, February 09, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles in 'best hands', everyone is 'praying for him'

King Charles is gearing up to receive state of the art care for his cancer

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 09, 2024

King Charles in best hands, everyone is praying for him

King Charles III recovery is expected to be swift as His Majesty is being taken care by the best in the world, a source reveals.

The 75-year-old, who has reportedly developed a form of a cancer, is given the best care.

A source told the Mirror: "King Charles will be in the best hands. He will have the best care.

"Everyone is praying for him and willing him to get better so he can enjoy his time as king. The timing of this all seems very unfair, but everyone is behind him and keeping his spirits up. He is a friend to many and they appreciate all he does."

It is also added that His Majesty is set to receive "a pioneering and less invasive treatment"

A source added to Mirror.co.uk: "Cancer treatment has come on in leaps and bounds in past years and are smarter than was the case previously. The efficacy and side effects are therefore significantly improved."

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry