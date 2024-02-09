Prince Harry held a crucial meeting with King Charles in London after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer

Prince Harry issues first public statement after meeting King Charles

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has issued his first public statement after meeting his estranged father King Charles in UK following monarch’s cancer diagnosis.



According to ET Online, Archie and Lilibet doting father returned to the United States after brief UK visit, and made an unexpected stop in Las Vegas to take part in this year's NFL Honors gala.

The Prince took the stage during the sports gala to present an honor to Cameron Heyward on Thursday.

The People magazine also reported that before presenting the award, Prince Harry said: "All you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable.

"You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back. This final award -- the highest honor -- is all about serving your community. And there's one special man we'd like to pay tribute to now.”

He further said, “A player who goes above and beyond and whose extraordinary commitment to helping others is a reflection of his own story.”

Prince Harry's appearance at the NFL comes a day after he returned from Britain, where he briefly met with King Charles after his cancer diagnosis.