Friday, February 09, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William choosing to spend time with Kate Middleton over King Charles

Prince William has reportedly chosen to spend most of his time with wife Kate Middleton instead of King Charles

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, February 09, 2024

Prince William has reportedly chosen to spend most of his time with his wife Kate Middleton instead of King Charles, despite the duo both having undergone operations.

According to a report by The Sun, this comes after it was revealed that Prince William will be returning to his full time royal commitments in the coming future.

However, till then he aims to “remain focused” on his wife Kate Middleton and their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

At the same time he also seemingly has ‘no plans’ to see his younger brother Prince Harry either, despite the Montecito resident being in the UK for their father’s cancer treatment.

