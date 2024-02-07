Meghan Markle would be absolutely furious if Prince Harry became good with his father King Charles and royal family, royal expert claimed

Prince Harry ‘determined to get apologies’ from King Charles to please Meghan Markle?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is ‘determined to get apologies’ from his ailing father King Charles for not treating his wife Meghan Markle properly, a royal expert has claimed.



Reacting to Harry’s visit to UK to see King Charles after monarch’s cancer diagnosis, royal author Angela Levin claimed, “Prince Harry doesn’t like to compromise anymore. He is determined to get apologies from King Charles for not treating Meghan properly.

Read More: King Charles cancer diagnosis: Prince Harry open to meeting Prince William?

“Meghan would be absolutely furious if Harry became good with his family because she's a destroyer.”

Angela was speaking to GB News and reshared its clip on her X, formerly Twitter handle.

The royal expert also urged Prince Harry to make things right with King Charles after his cancer diagnosis, however, she claimed that the future of father-son relationship "depends on what Meghan Markle thinks."

Also Read: King Charles 'unfair' cancer diagnosis after years of 'waiting' unearthed

Angela continued, “As far as Harry is concerned, he’s a very changed person, he’s very hard and he’s very determined and he has to please Meghan, so it will be very difficult for him between choosing whether he does do what Meghan tells him to do and what he wants to do about his father.”