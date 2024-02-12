 
menu
Monday, February 12, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's embarked upon a very ‘vicious and nasty vendetta'

Experts warn Prince Harry is risking a very ‘vicious and nasty vendetta’

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, February 12, 2024

Prince Harrys embarked upon a very ‘vicious and nasty vendetta
Prince Harry's embarked upon a very ‘vicious and nasty vendetta'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for allegedly sparking a ‘very vicious and nasty vendetta’ against the Firm.

The former aide to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Nile Gardiner issued these claims and sentiments.

There he touched at length about it in a chat with FOX Business.

During that chat he said, “I do think Harry and Meghan have embarked upon a very vicious and nasty vendetta against the Royal Family over the last few years, there’s a lot of bad blood there.”

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued fresh warning amid King Charles cancer diagnosis

“Harry and Meghan only have themselves to blame for the situation they are in, and they are two of the most unpopular figures in the UK today.”

He even went as far as to brand everything “a big split between the Royal Family” given the findings from a latest opinion poll where Meghan sits at an 18% approval rating while Prince Harry sits at 23%.

In light of all of this he added before signing off, “The fact that Harry spent such a short time in London is a reflection of the deep-seated divide that exists between Harry and Meghan and the Royal Family more broadly.”

Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch video
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage? video
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage?
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'
King Charles makes major move to avoid meeting Prince Harry again video
King Charles makes major move to avoid meeting Prince Harry again
The Beatles and Muhammad Ali 'tense relationship' comes to light
The Beatles and Muhammad Ali 'tense relationship' comes to light