Prince Harry's embarked upon a very ‘vicious and nasty vendetta'

Experts warn Prince Harry is risking a very ‘vicious and nasty vendetta’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for allegedly sparking a ‘very vicious and nasty vendetta’ against the Firm.

The former aide to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Nile Gardiner issued these claims and sentiments.

There he touched at length about it in a chat with FOX Business.

During that chat he said, “I do think Harry and Meghan have embarked upon a very vicious and nasty vendetta against the Royal Family over the last few years, there’s a lot of bad blood there.”

“Harry and Meghan only have themselves to blame for the situation they are in, and they are two of the most unpopular figures in the UK today.”

He even went as far as to brand everything “a big split between the Royal Family” given the findings from a latest opinion poll where Meghan sits at an 18% approval rating while Prince Harry sits at 23%.

In light of all of this he added before signing off, “The fact that Harry spent such a short time in London is a reflection of the deep-seated divide that exists between Harry and Meghan and the Royal Family more broadly.”