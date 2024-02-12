Prince Harry visited King Charles in UK after monarch's cancer announcement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued fresh warning amid King Charles cancer diagnosis

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received a stark warning days after the Duke held a short 30-minute meeting with his father King Charles following monarch's cancer diagnosis.



Royal author Tom Bower has warned the royal couple that they are "not welcome in Britain", and called them "poisonous."

Talking to GB News, per Daily Express, Tom Bower also dubbed Prince Harry’s quick visit to UK for his father a "PR stunt".

The royal expert said, "When Harry announced he was doing his dash across the Atlantic last Tuesday, I said many times how suspicious I was.

"I didn't believe he was coming to be by his father's side. You can't trust the Sussexes. Everything is done in their interest and they have been absolutely poisonous in their treatment and their comments about Britain and the monarchy.”

Tom Bower went on saying, "I do hope now that Harry was sort of kicked out after 30 minutes having flown from California, not invited to stay the night in any of the many Palace bedrooms, I think he's now got the message he's not welcome in Britain".