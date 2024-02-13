Lisa takes on a new role in the super hit dark comedy drama 'The White Lotus'

Photo: 'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'

Lisa, who is a member of the K-pop band Blackpink, has reportedly taken on a new role in the third season of HBO hit series, The White Lotus.

According to the latest findings of Variety, the pop sensation will reportedly appear in the blockbuster series using her original name, Lalisa Manobal.

With that being said, other details specific to Lisa’s role have been kept under wraps.

The Kill This Love songstress will join the sets of the dark comedy show, which previously starred Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Julian Kostov, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

Ahead of SAG-AFTRA strike’s end in November, the show’s creator Mike White revealed in a chit chat with Entertainment Weekly, "We'd have to push again because the show has a new cast every season – there's lots of parts to cast.”

For those unversed, filming of The White Lotus is slated to begin in the February of 2024.