Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Larsa Pippen breaks cover after Marcus Jordan breakup

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan parted ways due to "tension" in their relationship

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Larsa Pippen took to her social media account and shared her first selfie after breaking up with Marcus Jordan.

Her Instagram post comes after she called it quits with the son of Michael Jordan.

According to an insider privy to Page Six, the two parted ways due to "tension" in their relationship after Michael publicly denounced their romance.

“Marcus said Michael was joking when he said he didn’t approve, but it really mortified Larsa,” they explained, adding that the latter also had a problem with her ex husband Scottie Pippen.

In her selfie, the Real Housewives of Miami star gazed into the camera while rocking a black dress with gold and crystal embellishments.

Sealing the picture with a glossy pout, Larsa also adorned a diamond choker with her blonde locks styled into a half-up ponytail

After Larsa and Marcus unfollowed each other, the tipster also added that “family comes before everything” for them.

“At the end of the day, Michael is Marcus’ dad and Scottie is the father of Larsa’s children There is a baseline loyalty for each of them that made the relationship difficult to navigate,” they continued.

