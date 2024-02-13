The confirmation comes after Larsa Pippen removed her pictures with Marcus Jordan from social media

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan romance hits murky shores: Insider

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have parted ways due to “tension” in their relationship.

The confirmation comes after the Real Housewives of Miami star sparked breakup rumors by deleting her pictures with him from her Instagram account.

“They’re not together. They are taking space from each other due to the tension in their relationship,” an insider told Page Six.

The source also claimed that the rift was initially “incited” by Marcus’ dad Michael Jordan who publicly denounced their relationship

“Marcus said Michael was joking when he said he didn’t approve, but it really mortified Larsa,” they explained, adding that the latter also had a problem with her ex husband Scottie Pippen.

The tipster added that “family comes before everything” for both Marcus and Larsa.

They continued: “At the end of the day, Michael is Marcus’ dad and Scottie is the father of Larsa’s children There is a baseline loyalty for each of them that made the relationship difficult to navigate.”