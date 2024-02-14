Jennifer Lopez 'exposes' Ben Affleck's letters without his permission?

In a new teaser of Jennifer Lopez's documentary, she can be seen giving Ben Affleck's letters to music producers

Ben Affleck didn’t expect his wife Jennifer Lopez to expose a key detail of their love story to the world.

In a teaser of her upcoming Amazon Prime documentary This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, the 54-year-old popstar can be seen inviting musicians to her home as she handed them the Batman actor’s love letters that he wrote to her.

According to Variety, Jennifer made the move so that she could explain them the inspiration behind her upcoming album This Is Me … Now.

Ben, who walked in at the exact moment when the music executives were passing his lover letters around, told the camera. "I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told. If you're making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it.”

In another teaser of the music documentary, released in November 2023, the On The Floor hitmaker could be seen holding a letter, dated December 23, 2002, from Ben.

The note signed with a “B” read: “Life’s tough but you’re sweet. Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you.”