In December 2023, Cardi B announced that she has split from Offset

Cardi B, Offset spend Valentine's together despite breakup?

Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset spent Valentine’s Day together despite breaking up with each other.

Their date comes almost two months after the Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, announced she and her baby daddy are no longer an item.

“I have been single for a minute now but I have been afraid... not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world,” she said in an Instagram live session.

Cardi added: “I want to start 2024 fresh and open. I don’t know I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning and yeah I am excited.”

Now, according to eyewitnesses privy to TMZ, the estranged couple arrived at an Italian eatery together, “They went inside a few minutes after Cardi attempted to seemingly try to stagger themselves.”

According to the outlet, Offset was friendly with fans who approached him to say hi.

As they left the restaurant around midnight, the tipster claimed that "they emerged together" before heading home into the same car.

However, neither of them posted anything from the night out on their social media accounts.