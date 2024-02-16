 
menu
Friday, February 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Cardi B, Offset spend Valentine's together despite breakup?

In December 2023, Cardi B announced that she has split from Offset

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 16, 2024

Cardi B, Offset spend Valentines together despite breakup?
Cardi B, Offset spend Valentine's together despite breakup?

Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset spent Valentine’s Day together despite breaking up with each other.

Their date comes almost two months after the Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, announced she and her baby daddy are no longer an item.

“I have been single for a minute now but I have been afraid... not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world,” she said in an Instagram live session.

Cardi added: “I want to start 2024 fresh and open. I don’t know I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning and yeah I am excited.”

Now, according to eyewitnesses privy to TMZ, the estranged couple arrived at an Italian eatery together, “They went inside a few minutes after Cardi attempted to seemingly try to stagger themselves.”

According to the outlet, Offset was friendly with fans who approached him to say hi.

As they left the restaurant around midnight, the tipster claimed that "they emerged together" before heading home into the same car.

However, neither of them posted anything from the night out on their social media accounts.

Why Justin Bieber didn't perform at the Super Bowl?
Why Justin Bieber didn't perform at the Super Bowl?
Prince Harry is officially ‘beyond' redemption
Prince Harry is officially ‘beyond' redemption
Meghan Markle 'registers' herself with busy Prince Harry in Canada
Meghan Markle 'registers' herself with busy Prince Harry in Canada
King Charles was 'embarrassed' by how Prince Harry humiliated Queen
King Charles was 'embarrassed' by how Prince Harry humiliated Queen
Kanye West gets bad news after 'Vultures 1' launch
Kanye West gets bad news after 'Vultures 1' launch
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'recharge' with their people in Canada
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'recharge' with their people in Canada
What Anya Taylor-Joy's appearance at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere means?
What Anya Taylor-Joy's appearance at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere means?
Prince Harry's shameless to try commercializing King Charles
Prince Harry's shameless to try commercializing King Charles
Taylor Swift reveals the most romantic moment' with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift reveals the most romantic moment' with Travis Kelce
Meghan Markle 'contacted' Kate Middleton to 'reconcile,' says insider
Meghan Markle 'contacted' Kate Middleton to 'reconcile,' says insider
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan getting back together already?
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan getting back together already?
King Charles' monarchy's been ‘trashed', dragged through the mud
King Charles' monarchy's been ‘trashed', dragged through the mud