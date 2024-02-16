 
Friday, February 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle 'contacted' Kate Middleton to 'reconcile,' says insider

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton set to rekindle their relationship

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 16, 2024

Meghan Markle contacted Kate Middleton to reconcile, says insider

Meghan Markle is initiating a relationship with Kate Middleton, it is revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex has shifted her actions to a more considerate path, especially after Kate’s health scare.

“Meghan has contacted Kate and Charles," a source told US Weekly. “So moves are being made to reconcile.”

A second source added: “Meghan is supportive of Harry in all of this, and she wishes the royals — Kate included — the very best.” The source claims Princess Kate is "open" to reconciling and she's "willing to move forward"

“They can use this as a starting point,” the source continued. “The consensus is that life is too short, and there’s hope this will lead to repairing the rift.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet. 

