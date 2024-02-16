Prince William is currently with Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Sandringham

Prince William to attend BAFTA Film Awards

Prince William, who has stepped back from royal duties to care his wife Kate Middleton following her abdominal surgery, will attend the BAFTAs on Sunday evening without the Princess of Wales.



This has been confirmed by royal expert Rebecca English on X, formerly Twitter handle on Friday.

Rebecca tweeted, “The Prince of Wales will attend the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday evening @BAFTA.”

She went on to say, “It comes ahead of a more fulsome return to public duties for William following the Princess of Wales’ operation last month.”

Another royal expert Cameron Walker has also confirmed the news, saying “NEW: The Prince of Wales WILL attend BAFTA on Sunday evening.”

Cameron further tweeted, “Prince William has been supporting his wife following her operation, and looking after their children during half term. William is expected to do more public engagements when the children are back at school.”

The future king has held two engagements since Kate Middleton’s surgery as he has been prioritising her recovery and looking after their three children during half term this week in Sandringham.

