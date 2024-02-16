 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's new bombshell interview

Prince Harry will reportedly speak about his father King Charles health following his cancer diagnosis

Friday, February 16, 2024

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's new bombshell interview

Piers Morgan, former Good Morning Britain host and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed his views over the Duke of Sussex new tell-all interview.

Harry, who is currently in Canada on a three-day trip with wife Meghan Markle, is finally set to open up about his father King Charles health, and life with Meghan Markle in the new tell-all interview on Good Morning America show.

Archie and Lilibet father will speak to host Will Reeve.

The GMA shared a clip of interview with Harry on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, and wrote “TOMORROW: A @GMA Exclusive: The all-new interview with Prince Harry on his life with Meghan, how his father King Charles is doing and his passion supporting wounded warriors.”

Piers Morgan reposted the clip and mocked Prince Harry.

The outspoken journalist tweeted, “Prince Privacy media-whoring his father’s illness within days of flying to see him. Predictably repulsive.”


