Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in Canada for Invictus Games event

Prince Harry's new tell-all interview sparks reactions

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is finally set to open up about his father King Charles health, and his life with wife Meghan Markle in a new tell-all interview.



Archie and Lilibet father will speak to host Will Reeve on the Good Morning America show.

The GMA shared a clip of interview with Harry on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, and wrote, “TOMORROW: A @GMA Exclusive: The all-new interview with Prince Harry on his life with Meghan, how his father King Charles is doing and his passion supporting wounded warriors.”

Now, Prince Harry’s upcoming interview has sparked reactions.



Commenting on the post, one fan reacted, “How dare he talk about his father’s private diagnosis. Harry wants privacy all the time but doesn’t care about his family’s privacy. Money talks doesn’t it. Cashing in on his father’s illness.”

Another said, “Shameful that he would talk about his father’s health!”

“Harry, you are so disrespectful for speaking publicly about your father’s health issues! I’m fighting cancer myself and my son would NEVER betray me in this way! Do you have no morals, no respect for your father?! It’s HIS personal issues. HIS place to speak or not to speak. You have NO right to speak about his battle with cancer”, the third commented.