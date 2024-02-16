Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have seemingly worked around their differences as they spend Valentine's Day together

Photo: Gwen Stefani reacts to Blake Shelton rift rumours

Gwen Stefani seemingly had a memorable Valentine’s Day this year.

Quashing feud rumours between her and Blake Shelton, the singing sensation shared that she received the lovers’ day present relatively early this time.

As she appeared for a chit chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gwen disclosed, “I got to be honest, like I got my Valentine's present early this year so…”

After this confession, she flaunted a new Emerald ring on her hand with exquisite diamond details.

In response to this, the show host asked, “Does he pick that out? Or does he have like some friend that [helps]?”

Gwen quickly replied, “He really like, mixed it up.”

“Usually, I like, get like amazing flowers, that I love, love, love. But this was just a, ‘Here you go!’,” she also added.

The doting wife of Blake Shelton even unveiled that she was left in awe when Blake gave her the ring.

“And I was like ‘Ahh!’" before noting "He did the whole thing. I love you Blakey!” she concluded.

For those unversed, earlier in the month the duo sparked rift rumouts when an insider told Life & Style, “Gwen and Blake used to be inseparable, but that’s changed,”

Nonetheless, the source concluded that “this is just a temporary thing” as “everyone loves them together.”