After the Masterson drama, Mila Kunis seeks guidance from husband Ashton Kutcher as she ponders leaving Hollywood glamour

Mila Kunis considering transition in career following backlash

Following the Internet frenzy in 2023, Mila Kunis is allegedly leaving Hollywood for good.

A source told RadarOnline.com that the actress is willing to transition her career from Hollywood to investments, “Tech investments have been Ashton's obsession for years, but now Mila's making it her priority too".

The Two and a Half Men star took an interest in investment before 2009 and successfully amassed a fortune of $200 million, he is now helping his wife to navigate the world of investment and profit.

"They really see their future in the world of finance, money and angel investing in tech companies", the insider concluded.

Following in the footsteps of her husband, he source revealed, "She finally realized while she loves movies and TV, her real future is going to be in following the path of becoming a serious investor, so she doesn't have to depend on the unpredictable”, the source added.

For those unversed, Mila Kunis married her That ‘70s Show co-star, Ashton Kutcher in 2015 and maintained a private life ever since.

In 2023, the couple wrote a letter to the judge to show ‘leniency’ toward their co-star Masterson, who was found guilty for raping two women.

The duo admitted that they didn’t ‘predict’ their letter would leak and released an apology video which only added fuel to the fire and sparked Internet frenzy.