Kris Jenner tears up over Kim Kardashian's recent interview

Kris Jenner recently got all gushy over daughter Kim Kardashian’s admiration for her.

On Friday, the matriarch shared a clip of an interview she did for James Corden’s Sirius XM radio show This Life of Mine with James Corden on her Instagram Story.

In the video, the 45-year-old host played Kris a footage of Kim telling him why her mom is her favorite person.

“My person is definitely my mom, there’s no one like her. We give so much love and respect to our dad because he’s not here and we honor that. But sometimes I feel like it takes away from what we would say to her. She deserves all the love and respect,” the SKIMS mogul told James.

Kim continued, “She just loves to have a good time, loves good vodka. She takes care of us, we take care of her, she’s just the greatest mom on the planet.”

At this point, Kris teared up and asked James, “Why are you doing this to me?" to Corden.

“Oh, that makes me feel so good. Does anybody have a Kleenex? Little brat! Kim is the best, there’s nobody better,” the momager of six said while wiping her eyes with a tissue.