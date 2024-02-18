Michael Bublé praises Prince Harry for forging his ‘own way' in life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a heartwarming performance by Michael Bublé in Canada

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were serenaded by Canadian singer Michael Bublé on Friday night.



The couple was on a three-day trip to the country for the upcoming 2025 Winter Invictus Games. They attended a gala dinner in Vancouver on their last day in Canada.

Bublé performed at the event, wishing King Charles a fast recovery and praising Prince Harry for making his “own way” in the world.

“Nothing tames, Invictus Games, you play them your way/ One man, life-changing plan, he does all he can, he’s a visionary/ Our healing wishes for your dad/ You’ve earned each day, the right to say, I did it my way.”

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex checked out the Winter Training Camp during their trip. The camp included sports like snowboarding, alpine skiing, and wheelchair curling.

This comes after the couple recently rebranded their official website, which names them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple also decided to use the Sussex title as the surname for their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A source close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle explained: “The reality behind the new site is very simple — it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the king’s coronation, the same surname for the first time. That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment.”