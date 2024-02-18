Meghan Markle gives stylish nod to Queen Elizabeth amid website row

 
Meghan Markle has taken inspiration from the late Queen Elizabeth's style

Meghan Markle seems to be a fan of the late Queen Elizabeth’s style, paying tribute to her on her trip to Canada with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently on a three-day trip to Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations. The couple checked out the Winter Training Camp, which featured sports like snowboarding, alpine skiing, and wheelchair curling.

During her trip, Meghan displayed impeccable style, with one key detail matching with Queen Elizabeth’s style: the monochrome outfits.

Just as the late monarch, Meghan opted for either outfits of just one color or a monochrome palette. The late Queen was often seen in a simple all-green or all pink outfit, and rarely opted for any prints or patterns.

This comes after the Sussexes recently rebranded their website, which now lists them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan have faced considerable backlash for their move, prompting one insider to explain the motive behind the website.

The source said, “The reality behind the new site is very simple — it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the king’s coronation, the same surname for the first time. That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment.”

