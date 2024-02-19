Jodie Foster gets lauded by her professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Acclaimed actress Jodie Foster recently received praise for her brilliant academic performance from her thesis mentor Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Jodie Foster, who has given remarkable performances in The Silence of the Lambs, Taxi Driver, Panic Room and many more, has a rich career in Hollywood.



Jodie Foster had majored in African-American Literature from Yale, where Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. was her mentor.

Recently, Henry, who also hosts a docuseries Finding Your Roots, told People magazine about Jodie Foster’s selfless act and he shared, “She volunteered to babysit, and I said, ‘Okay’”, he also mentioned that the actress refused to take any money and would only do it for free.

He also went on to describe Jodie’s intelligence as he revealed that the actress chose to write her thesis on Toni Morrison, an American Novelist, and thought that Jodie would benefit from an interview with her.

He shared, “I called Toni and said I had a student who was really exceptional, I told her name was Alicia Foster because I didn't want to be playing unfair. And she said, 'Well, if you think she's that good, I'll see her.'"

Recalling the moment Jodie met her, he said, “Toni almost had a heart attack”.

Henry also revealed that Toni shared confidential details about her under the condition that she never publish it. The filmmaker stayed true to her words and never published any of them.

For those unfamiliar, Jodie Foster and Henry have been close friends since her Ivy League days. The actress often invites her mentor to dinner and frequently visits Henry in Martha’s Vineyard.

While Jodie’s excellent cinema history overshadowed her excellence in academics, her thesis supervisor doesn’t miss any opportunity to applaud his brightest mentee.