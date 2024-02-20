Travis Kelce recently addressed the spotlight that comes with dating a superstar like Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on NFL fans doubting him amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce is well aware of the “Taylor Swift effect” that makes his relationship more happening.

The 34-year-old tight end reflected on his romance with the singer in a resurfaced interview which he did with a sports reporter ahead of the Super Bowl earlier this month.

When asked if he “understands” the impact of his dating life on the NFL, Travis replied: “Obviously, this is mostly because Taylor’s in my life now and we got her to be part of Chiefs Kingdom.”

He added: “And sure enough, that brought an entire entourage of human beings who just love to support her and love to support everything that she’s about.”

The reporter then asked him how he deals with the spotlight that comes with dating the Lover crooner, to which Travis said that he’d never want football fans to doubt his passion towards the NFL.

“I never want the people in the building to ever have the idea that I’m not focused on the game, I’m not focused on being my best at football and not having all my focus and all my attention to my craft and making sure that I’m accountable in the biggest game of our lives,” he explained.

However, Travis understands “the interest” surrounding his flame with Taylor.

“With that being said, I do, you know, have a guarded approach to it. But at the same time, I know what me and Taylor have is special, so I get it,” he concluded.