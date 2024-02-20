 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William inappropriate 'alcohol' request to Princess Diana revealed

Prince William asked Princess Diana inappropriate question during teen years

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Prince William inappropriate alcohol request to Princess Diana revealed

Prince William once asked Princess Diana for alcohol, claims Piers Morgan.

The Prince of Wales, back when he was still 13, told his mother that he wanted to indulge in drinking.

Princess Diana at the time told him 'no' and asked him "what are you thinking."

Piers claimed: "He replied: "But Mummy, I drink it all the time." "Erm, you don’t actually, and you can’t have any!" she exclaimed, nervously. "Yes, I do, and yes, I can!" he chuckled. And he then did."

Piers then went on to speak about Prince William's reaction to younger brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's sudden change of heart after King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

 "What I would do if one of my family, one of my siblings has spent the last few years trashing the family on television, trashed me, my wife, trashed my dad's wife, trashed my dad... And so on... I would dismember them one limb at a time. And after I'd severed all their limbs I would probably incinerate them."

When The TalkTV was asked to take care of his language by guest James Barr, the expert said: "How can you be surprised? I'm the devil, that's what devils do," he quipped before adding: "I mean metaphorically. What I mean is I'd be utterly enraged."

