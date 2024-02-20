 
menu
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Larsa Pippen's co-stars accuse her of 'staging' Michael Jordan breakup

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan reportedly called it quits due to 'tension' in their relationship

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Larsa Pippens co-stars accuse her of staging Michael Jordan breakup
Larsa Pippen's co-stars accuse her of 'staging' Michael Jordan breakup

Larsa Pippen’s Real Housewives of Miami co-stars recently talked about her “breakup” from Michael Jordan.

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton discussed the status of the couple’s relationship, who announced their split ahead of Valentine’s Day, on their iHeartMedia podcast Ay Por Favor.

Marysol admitted that she initially suspected Michael’s NBA legend father Michael Jordan being responsible for causing tension in their relationship, however, that’s not how she feels anymore.

Talking about Larsa and Marcus’ Valentine’s Day outing, she said, “Now that other things have come to light, I’m starting to feel like we’ve all been scammed."

“I see the flowers, the paparazzi photos, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Is she playing all of us? That upsets me,’” she added.

Agreeing with her, Alexia said, “It was so staged because, first of all, nobody even cares. Everybody knows it’s staged. And this is why we’re even talking about it because it’s so ridiculous at this point.”

Their comment comes after Larsa and Marcus ended their romance due to “tension” in their relationship, allegedly caused by Michael who didn’t approve of the couple.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are King Charles' rivals ‘through and through'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are King Charles' rivals ‘through and through'
Prince William will not 'shrink', put 'his best foot' amid family needs
Prince William will not 'shrink', put 'his best foot' amid family needs
Travis Kelce 'spoils' Taylor Swift with pricey Valentine's gifts
Travis Kelce 'spoils' Taylor Swift with pricey Valentine's gifts
Prince Harry, ,Meghan Markle are facing desperate straits
Prince Harry, ,Meghan Markle are facing desperate straits
Travis Kelce to join Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Australia?
Travis Kelce to join Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Australia?
Prince William inappropriate 'alcohol' request to Princess Diana revealed
Prince William inappropriate 'alcohol' request to Princess Diana revealed
Tom Cruise makes major progress with beau Elsina Khayrova
Tom Cruise makes major progress with beau Elsina Khayrova
Prince Harry 'on his best behaviour' in hopes of Royal return
Prince Harry 'on his best behaviour' in hopes of Royal return
Meghan Markle's polished facade is ‘not welcome' in the US
Meghan Markle's polished facade is ‘not welcome' in the US
Prince William true feelings about Prince Harry taking royal roles unearthed
Prince William true feelings about Prince Harry taking royal roles unearthed
Prince William 'staring at his destiny' as King Charles falls ill
Prince William 'staring at his destiny' as King Charles falls ill
Usher clarifies controversial moment amid 2024 Super Bowl
Usher clarifies controversial moment amid 2024 Super Bowl