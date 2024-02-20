Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan reportedly called it quits due to 'tension' in their relationship

Larsa Pippen's co-stars accuse her of 'staging' Michael Jordan breakup

Larsa Pippen’s Real Housewives of Miami co-stars recently talked about her “breakup” from Michael Jordan.

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton discussed the status of the couple’s relationship, who announced their split ahead of Valentine’s Day, on their iHeartMedia podcast Ay Por Favor.

Marysol admitted that she initially suspected Michael’s NBA legend father Michael Jordan being responsible for causing tension in their relationship, however, that’s not how she feels anymore.

Talking about Larsa and Marcus’ Valentine’s Day outing, she said, “Now that other things have come to light, I’m starting to feel like we’ve all been scammed."

“I see the flowers, the paparazzi photos, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Is she playing all of us? That upsets me,’” she added.

Agreeing with her, Alexia said, “It was so staged because, first of all, nobody even cares. Everybody knows it’s staged. And this is why we’re even talking about it because it’s so ridiculous at this point.”

Their comment comes after Larsa and Marcus ended their romance due to “tension” in their relationship, allegedly caused by Michael who didn’t approve of the couple.