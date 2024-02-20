 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

List of Movies to watch before Netflix removes them in February 2024

Check out the list of movies to be removed from Netflix this month

List of Movies to watch before Netflix removes them in February 2024

Netflix has announced a list of some of the greatest movies of all times, set to be removed from the streaming giant in February 2024.

The OTT platform will be taking down eight hit films in the upcoming weeks so its high time to add them to your watch list before they depart the app.

Here’s the list of eights movies to be removed from Netflix in February

Dune (2021)

This Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer American epic science fiction film is set to removed from Netflix on March 1st, 2024.

Aquaman

The American superhero movie stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in key roles. The last day to watch this movie is February 29th as March 1st 2024 would mark its last day on the platform.

The Farewell

Awkwafina and Zhao Shu-zhen starrer would leave Netflix on February 29th

V for Vendetta

V for Vendetta is a 2005 dystopian political action film starring Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman as leads. The film is set to depart from the streaming giant on March 1st 2024.

Good Boys

Netflix will axe this coming-of-age comedy adventure on March 1st, 2024

Gravity

Sandra Bullock starrer Academy award winner film will mark its last day on Netflix on March 1st, 2024.

Burnt

This American drama film featuring Bradley Cooper will say good bye to Netflix on February 28th, 2024.

Morbius

Last day to watch this American horror thriller is February 29th.

