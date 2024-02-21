Royal expert said Prince William is a 'brilliant heir to throne' as the Prince of Wales attended BAFTAs without Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic praises Prince William

Angela Levin, a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has praised Prince William as the Prince of Wales attended BAFTAs without Kate Middleton.



Speaking to GB News, the royal author said King Charles elder son William is 'brilliant heir to throne' as the future king shakes off personal worries for work.

Angela said Prince William looked very smart as he was smiling and he was very respectable.

“And you think if he's an heir to the throne, that's absolutely brilliant. Particularly given the fact that his wife is still recuperating at home from a major operation and that his father has been diagnosed with cancer."

She went on saying, "But he obviously thought that's not what I take to my work. I'm going to do it thoroughly and properly and make sure that the people who've put all the effort into acting and filming actually come out of it feeling satisfied."

Angela also compared Prince William with his estranged brother Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal duties back in 2020.

"The contrast between him and his own brother couldn't be more stark. Well, he's so dignified, he was appearing as if nothing was wrong. He didn't want to spoil it for other people.”