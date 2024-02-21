Prince Harry issued strong warning related to Meghan Markle amid royal return plans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited Canada following King Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry issued warning related to Meghan Markle amid royal return plans

A royal expert has warned Duke of Sussex Prince Harry that his wife Meghan Markle could try to ‘control’ his royal return as he plans to take on temporary royal duties following King Charles cancer diagnosis.



Speaking to GB News, royal author Angela Levin claimed that Meghan will be "in charge" of Harry if the Duke begins life as a "part-time royal".

Angela, who is a major critic of the California-based royal couple, said "Anything that he [Harry] does here, Meghan will control, she controls him, she holds his arms, she doesn't let him move more than three inches.”

The royal expert continued, “And if he comes, if he wants to get a place in Kensington Palace, it would be an absolute disaster because they will be manipulated by those two. I mean, half of them are global warriors and half of them are terrible victims."

Angela Levin went on claiming: "She will control it - it will be lots of phone calls, lots of telling him what to do. She has to be in charge.”

Angela made these remarks after Prince Harry said to have told friends he would "step into a royal role" while King Charles is currently being treated for cancer.