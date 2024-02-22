Prince Harry cannot re-renter as William is 'simmering with rage'

Prince Harry would be blocked by Prince William upon Royal return

Prince Harry will not be able to return to the Royal fold as Prince William is ‘raging’ with anger.

The Duke of Sussex, who is seemingly willing to offer help to father, King Charles, amid his cancer diagnosis, will not be welcomed.

Royal expert Christopher Anderson reveals: “If it were up to Harry, he would almost certainly pitch in, even if it meant keeping an arm's length away from William, who is still simmering with rage over Harry's conduct.”

He told Fox News Digital: “Harry wants to do right by his father"

Meanwhile, speaking about Prince William, expert Helena Chard explained: "He knows his brother well and certainly won't allow him to breeze back into the family as he doesn't trust him."