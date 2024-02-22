Meghan Markle has reportedly moved forward with a work divorce from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's officially ‘work divorced' Prince Harry in hushed move

Experts have just hinted at the possibility of there being a work divorce between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



The news has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on some “fresh news from the snowy slopes of Canada” that highlights the couple’s future career plans.

According to Ms Elser, “The last week has seen both Harry and Meghan make big announcements, with a new business deal in the bag and a big new TV interview beamed around the world.”

“However, where these latest developments differ is that each only included one half of the formerly inseparable professional twosome.”

Read More: Prince Harry seeks ‘permanent part-time working royal status

With Meghan’s new moves in toe Ms Elser warns, “Mark the time, note the date. Harry and Meghan Inc. is officially kaput.”

This comes amid reports that only Meghan Markle joined Lemonda Media for an Archetypes revamp.

Prior to signing off she also went as far as to warn that Netflix, one of the couple’s original signatories since Megxit would be the “domino”.

“If the couple are not busy brainstorming à deux to make all that “inspirational” and ‘hopeful’ programming they originally promised us, then their work divorce will be official,” she also said before concluding.