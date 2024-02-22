Prince Harry to reportedly resume royal duties to help King Charles amid cancer

Prince Harry seeks ‘permanent part-time working’ royal status

Prince Harry is reportedly seeking a “permanent part-time working” Royal status amid rumours he is willing to come back in the royal family fold.



After Harry, the Duke of Sussex, visited UK to see his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, a report by The Times revealed he is interested in resuming his Royal duties.

A tipster told the publication that the father-of-two has told his close friends that he is “prepared to take on a temporary role in the Royal Family to help his father while he is unwell.”

However, a royal expert has claimed that despite his wish, Harry knows he will never be allowed to work part time in the UK while also living in US with his wife, Meghan Markle, as she would not be welcomed back into the family.

Speaking with The Mirror, Tom Quinn claimed that even if the Palace allows Harry to return to the Royal family, they would not be open to welcome Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, back.

Quinn said Harry “immediately wanted to do something practical to help” his father after getting to know about his condition and made the offer "safe in the knowledge it would be rejected.”

"Harry knows he will never be allowed to be a permanent part-time working royal staying six months in the States and then six months in the UK," he added.

"The family no longer trust him and, besides, Meghan is absolutely against it. There is far too much bad blood now for it to be even a remote possibility."

He went on to add that the Royal family is not ready to go back to the old “terrible days” when Harry and Meghan could not get along with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.