Prince Harry has reportedly found his working relationship with Meghan Markle under fire due to a ‘Berlin Wall’

Meghan Markle's built the Berlin Wall ‘down the middle' of Prince Harry

Experts believe Meghan Markle has officially erected the ‘Berlin Wall’ right in the middle of her working relationship with Prince Harry.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

“While the duke has tended to undertake Invictus media outings solo, this being his baby and all, these two outings, Lemonada and GMA, one after another, really drives home that Harry and Meghan have truly divvied up their working lives and never the twain shall meet.”

“At some point in the last year, the couple seems to have built a sort of professional Berlin Wall down the middle of their working lives.”

“Remember way back when in March 2020 when the duke and duchess decided to go the full Stars and Stripes? They were signing so many deals together such that I’m pretty sure they invested in matching ceremonial Mont Blancs. Harry Walker Agency, Netflix, Spotify, and Wall Street asset manager Ethic all got both the ‘salt and pepper shakers’ that were Harry and Meghan.”

“However, the ground has clearly shifted.”