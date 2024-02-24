Prince Harry's royal split is ‘trickling down' into Montecito

 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry’s reportedly at risk of having his personal business becoming common knowledge that split news is ‘trickling’ down

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Prince Harry has just been warned about a ‘trickling down effect’ that may overtake the media given that news of something brewing is starting to rise up.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

She started everything off by saying, “Truth be told, the royal family has been getting up to the same thing, or trying to, since Henry VIII decided to dump Catherine of Aragon.”

“A real shout out to George IV who tied the British House of Lords up for months trying to legally dump his wife Caroline of Brunswick in 1820. Charmer!” she said.

These comparisons have been drawn in reference to last year when “rumours of a new royal split started to trickle out from the House of Montecito. Was everything quite okay with Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?”

“Their increasingly dour faces didn’t help, along with claims that Harry sometimes took himself off to a nearby hotel on his lonesome. As the Telegraph reported in May, ‘The omens are bad’.”

“Now, comes fresh news from the snowy slopes of Canada, confirming that a major Sussex change is afoot – the couple are indeed splitting. Professionally, that is.”

