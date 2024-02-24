‘Vultures 1': Kanye West conquers Billboard chart he's never topped before

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s album Vultures 1 is grabbing no. 1 spots on several Billboard charts

file footage

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s album Vultures 1 has conquered another Billboard chart, which the Praise God rapper has never ruled before.



Kanye’s Vultures 1 has debuted on No. 1 in the Billboard Top Streaming Albums chart, after it ranked first on the Billboard 200 chart. The chart features albums based on their number of plays on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and others.

The album is also ruling the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums lists.

Vultures 1 is Kanye’s 11 consecutive album to open with No. 1 ranking on the Billboard 200 chart, making him level with Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand. As for $ign, this marks his debut on the No. 1 spot in the both charts.

This comes as the Runaway hitmaker displayed his humor in a recent interview as he attended Marni's FW24 show in Milan.

Interviewer asked the 46-year-old to introduce himself, to which he quipped: "I'm Ye, and I'm from Mars."

Read more: Kanye West calls himself an alien in interview alongside Bianca Censori

When asked what his top styling tip is, he joked: "Me. That's all you need to know."

Kanye was accompanied by his wife Bianca Censori at the show, who once again donned a barely-there outfit. The couple is in Milan for Vultures 1 listening events.