Kanye West seemingly pushes back against the cancel culture with his latest album

Kanye West beats cancel culture after wild year?

For a couple of years, Kanye West has been in the throes of controversies. But, it reached a peak when the Chicago rapper mouthed anti-Semitic slurs.

The scandal triggered a wave of cancel culture. However, the controversial rapper is still sticking against the heat, as his friend Candice Owens opined last year.



The recent key milestone that the 46-year-old marked was his arrival at the top of Billboard.

His latest album, Vultures 1, sits on the coveted No.1 spot on the Tip Streaming Albums chart.

In the current situation, the conservative pundit was seen as prescient, who last year, tweeted,"Kanye West cannot be cancelled. That fact is very mystifying and frustrating for some to understand."

She continued, "If politics has taught me anything, it's that people [who] come from something will never understand those that come from nothing. What didn't create you cannot destroy you."