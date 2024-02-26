Breaking Bad cast had an iconic reunion at the SAG Awards

The iconic Breaking Bad cast get together on stage to pass the baton of Best Ensemble during the prestigious SAG Awards

The cast of Breaking Bad had a memorable reunion during the Screen Actors Guild Awards, fused with a playful banter, profanities and everything a Breaking Bad fan could ask for.

The team came on stage together including Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, Jonathan Banks, and Dean Norris to present the award for Outstanding performance by an Ensemble in a drama series and to mark the 10th anniversary of their own time winning this award.

"10 years ago, we were proud to receive the SAG Award for Ensemble in a Drama Series. Tonight, we're thrilled to bestow it on another group of actors”, Cranston began the speech but just as Gunn began to spell out what each letter of the word Ensemble stands for with “E stands for Excellence” that each cast brings to the drama, Odenkirk seemed to have enough.

He cut Gunn off by saying, “And the letter N. N stands for ‘no’, no f****** way I’m going to do this cheesy thing where you say each letter of the word. I’m not doing it”, humouring the attendees.

"I think we have to, it's on the teleprompter," Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman noted, to which Norris (Hank Schrader) replied, "Teleprompter my a--; I got a beer and a couple shots backstage, so let's get this thing going."

"Bob's right. My grandmother wouldn't even put this on a pillow, it's so cheesy", Mitte (Walter White Jr.) agreed.

Brandt (Marie Schrader) chimed in and said, “Listen, you guys, I don't mean to start T for trouble, but what do you think SAG would do to us if we didn't do this?", before Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut) joked that the award show “can't fire us, so f*** 'em!".

Lastly, Cranston put an end to this banter and stated, “that's the true ensemble spirit” before announcing the nominees for the best ensemble with Odenkirk presenting the award to Alan Ruck from Succession.

Jonathan Banks was also heard asking for his co-star Giancarlo Esposito, who portrayed Gustavo Fring in the hit series, during the playful reunion.