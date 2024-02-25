 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Mason Hughes

Pawn Stars returns amidst Harrison family's tragic loss

Rick Harrison, member of the reality TV show ‘Pawn Stars’ opens up about his late son as the season is reprised for another season

Mason Hughes

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Pawn Stars returns amidst Harrison family's tragic loss

After 15 years of Pawn Stars, the reality TV show will be renewed for its 23rd season, around two months after the Harrison Family’s tragedy.

Following speculations about whether the late Adam Harrison will be mentioned in the following season, Rick Harrison addressed it head-on and mentioned that his second son won’t be discussed in the coming episodes, TMZ has reported.

It is noted that the Harrisons family has kept themselves busy as they began shooting for new episodes. Additionally, Adam wasn’t a cast member of the show hence there will be no comments in future episodes.

It is pertinent to note here that Adam Harrison is one of Rick’s three boys and three girls and although he worked in the Gold & Silver Pawn, he did not appear in the show.

For those unversed, Adam Harrison died at age 39, last month due to fentanyl overdose. Shortly, Rick posted a picture of himself with Adam on Instagram and captioned, “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam”.

