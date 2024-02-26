The chances that Prince Harry potentially facing some repercussions about his drug use have just come to light

Prince Harry's to go to trial over drug use Spare testimony? Lawyer reacts

Experts have just weighed in on the admissions made in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare regarding drug use now that he is reportedly looking to a citizenship change.

For those unversed, in his memoir Spare the Duke of Sussex admitted to taking psychedelic mushrooms, cannabis and cocaine, and shortly after it release the Heritage Foundation sued the Department of Homeland Security by citing a ‘failure’ to obtain the prince’s visa application.

Responding to those claims’ lawyers representing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) broke their silence over the possibility of this all being a lie.

According to The Telegraph John Bardo said, “The book isn’t sworn testimony or proof. Saying something in a book doesn’t necessarily make it true.”

As of now the DHS has avoided releasing the Prince’s paperwork because it would be “an unwarranted invasion of Prince Harry’s privacy.”