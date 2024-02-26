 
menu
Monday, February 26, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally make Kate Middleton and William happy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Canada to promote the 2025 Invictus Games amid Kate Middleton's recovery from abdominal surgery

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, February 26, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally make Kate Middleton and William happy

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have apparently made Kate Middleton and Prince William happy with their recent visit to Canada.

The California-based royal couple embarked on a three-day trip to Canada to promote the 2025 Invictus Games earlier this month.

Read More: King Charles makes another major decision amid succession plans

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan and Harry’s trip took the “focus” off of Kate Middleton and Prince William briefly, leaving the future king and the queen cheerful.

Royal author Tom Quinn told Daily Express, per Cheat Sheet, “It reflects on the royal family as a whole.”

He went on claiming that Kate and William likely appreciate the positive coverage instead of headlines about the ongoing royal rift.

Also Read: Meghan Markle 'interesting' mindset changed game for Royal Family?

The royal expert said, “I don’t think Kate and William will mind at all if the focus shifts to Harry and Meghan. Even if the focus is unusually warm and positive.” 

Prince Harry's true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare
Prince Harry's true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare
Meghan Markle accused of taking advantage of Kate Middleton's health scare video
Meghan Markle accused of taking advantage of Kate Middleton's health scare
Britney Spears' supportive message for Janet Jackson a diss at Justin Timberlake?
Britney Spears' supportive message for Janet Jackson a diss at Justin Timberlake?
King Charles makes another major decision amid succession plans video
King Charles makes another major decision amid succession plans
Is Jennifer Aniston engaged? ‘Friends' alum sparks speculations at SAG Awards
Is Jennifer Aniston engaged? ‘Friends' alum sparks speculations at SAG Awards
Queen Camilla son spoke about 'hangover' at Prince Harry wedding
Queen Camilla son spoke about 'hangover' at Prince Harry wedding
Kim Kardashian's son Saint scores THIS milestone in basketball
Kim Kardashian's son Saint scores THIS milestone in basketball
'Single' kylie Minogue says 'don't be afraid', asks fans to 'enjoy' freedom
'Single' kylie Minogue says 'don't be afraid', asks fans to 'enjoy' freedom
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK 'ruled out' by Royals?
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK 'ruled out' by Royals?
Prince Harry admits drugs 'wasn't very fun': 'Made me feel different'
Prince Harry admits drugs 'wasn't very fun': 'Made me feel different'
Meghan Markle 'interesting' mindset changed game for Royal Family?
Meghan Markle 'interesting' mindset changed game for Royal Family?
Taylor Swift inspired Sydney baker reflects on success amid 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift inspired Sydney baker reflects on success amid 'Eras Tour'