Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Canada to promote the 2025 Invictus Games amid Kate Middleton's recovery from abdominal surgery

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally make Kate Middleton and William happy

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have apparently made Kate Middleton and Prince William happy with their recent visit to Canada.



The California-based royal couple embarked on a three-day trip to Canada to promote the 2025 Invictus Games earlier this month.

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan and Harry’s trip took the “focus” off of Kate Middleton and Prince William briefly, leaving the future king and the queen cheerful.

Royal author Tom Quinn told Daily Express, per Cheat Sheet, “It reflects on the royal family as a whole.”

He went on claiming that Kate and William likely appreciate the positive coverage instead of headlines about the ongoing royal rift.

The royal expert said, “I don’t think Kate and William will mind at all if the focus shifts to Harry and Meghan. Even if the focus is unusually warm and positive.”