Netflix ‘likely' had ‘first refusal' to Prince Harry's Invictus Games documentary

Monday, February 26, 2024
Prince Harry’s new Invictus Games documentary began streaming on Hulu on Sunday, in a shocking development amid his and Meghan Markle’s deal with Netflix.

The documentary, titled Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games, is focused on the Duke of Sussex's trip to Canada for the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event.

Now, public relations guru Lynn Carratt is of the opinion that Netflix is likely to have turned down the new documentary since the previous one didn’t make it to top 10.

“Netflix previously streamed Prince Harry's Heart of Invictus documentary last year, which did not perform well in terms of streaming figures,” Lynn told The Mirror.

" ...So it is likely that Netflix had the first refusal on the documentary and they’ve passed on. As they are currently focusing on the film Meet Me at the Lake, that Harry and Meghan are producing,” she added. 

Lynn also explained Prince Harry’s planning behind the documentary, saying, "It's worth noting that Hulu is only available for streaming in the USA and not the UK and it’s likely that the documentary was a pre-requisite of the ABC interview he did with Good Morning America during The Invictus Games One Year to Event and Harry has signed a release to allow them to put this documentary together. After all it is good PR for the Invictus Games.”

