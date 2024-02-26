 
menu
Monday, February 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry thinks it's ‘mature' of him to forgive ‘terrible wrongs' by royals

Prince Harry thinks his family should be glad to take him back after their 'terrible' treatment of him

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 26, 2024

Prince Harry thinks his family should be glad to take him back after their terrible treatment of him
Prince Harry thinks his family should be glad to take him back after their 'terrible' treatment of him

Prince Harry isn’t ready to own his “part in the family bust-up" as he reportedly offered to return to royal duties temporarily.

Despite his offer being turned down by the palace, experts believe Harry thinks the Firm should be grateful that he’s ready to forgive them.

Royal expert Tom Quinn says: "Harry feels he is the one who has been wronged and that the rest of the family should be happy and grateful he is prepared to try to forgive. He doesn’t see his own part in the family bust-up."

"This is why he went on Good Morning America to say ‘I love my family’ – it plays brilliantly with the American public and gives Harry the chance to step once more into the limelight and to play the role of the mature character able to forgive the terrible wrongs he has suffered," he added to The Mirror.

Quinn even weighed in on how Harry, the Duke of Sussex, isn’t ok if the media doesn’t pay him attention.

Read more: Prince Harry advised to stay away from King Charles amid cancer battle

He said, "[The] trouble with being Harry is that for all his complaints about the media he feels lost when the media ignore him", adding, "being the focus of world attention may be a pain but being ignored is worse. Extending the olive branch as Harry appears to be doing, brings the kind of publicity he loves."

Extremely popular TV show enters Zendaya watchlist
Extremely popular TV show enters Zendaya watchlist
Blake Lively adores 'skater' husband Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively adores 'skater' husband Ryan Reynolds
Lupita Nyong'o gets candid about her recent heartbreak
Lupita Nyong'o gets candid about her recent heartbreak
Meghan Markle has totally ‘written off' King Charles amid cancer treatment video
Meghan Markle has totally ‘written off' King Charles amid cancer treatment
Vin Diesel makes big statement about ‘Fast & Furious' franchise
Vin Diesel makes big statement about ‘Fast & Furious' franchise
Prince Harry advised to stay away from King Charles amid cancer battle
Prince Harry advised to stay away from King Charles amid cancer battle
Prince Harry has ‘no interest' in supporting Prince William, King Charles
Prince Harry has ‘no interest' in supporting Prince William, King Charles
Chris Gauthier, 'Once Upon a Time' actor breathes his last at 48
Chris Gauthier, 'Once Upon a Time' actor breathes his last at 48
Meghan Markle ‘keen to join' Prince Harry in happy moment but left ‘waiting' video
Meghan Markle ‘keen to join' Prince Harry in happy moment but left ‘waiting'
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's true intentions to become working royals revealed
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's true intentions to become working royals revealed
Prince Harry is dealing with ‘sleepless nights' amid lawsuits
Prince Harry is dealing with ‘sleepless nights' amid lawsuits
Prince Harry is risking everything he's ‘broken bonds over' with US citizenship
Prince Harry is risking everything he's ‘broken bonds over' with US citizenship