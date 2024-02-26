Javon Walton played the character of Ashtray alongside Zendaya and Jacob Elordi in 'Euphoria'

'Euphoria' actor Javon Walton makes shocking confession about season 3

Euphoria actor Javon Walton recently weighed in on the HBO show’s upcoming season 3.

The 17-year-old actor, who played the role of Ashtray in the teen drama alongside Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, made a shocking assumption while talking to Daily Mail.

He told the outlet that he isn’t “super positive” about Euphoria getting another season.

Javon’s statement comes after HBO confirmed in November 2023 that the drama will be returning for its third and final season in 2025 as the production got delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

When asked about the current filming progress, he said, “I think that they might.... I'm not super positive about that.”

He added, “They kind of leave it a little open until they're a little closer to shooting for that, so I'm not super positive. They might do another season since seasons one and two were so successful.”

When asked if he'd be willing to reprise his role as Ashtray in a flashback scene maybe, as his character met an ill fate towards the latest season, he replied: “I don’t think so.”