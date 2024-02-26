 
menu
Monday, February 26, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

'Euphoria' actor Javon Walton makes shocking confession about season 3

Javon Walton played the character of Ashtray alongside Zendaya and Jacob Elordi in 'Euphoria'

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, February 26, 2024

Euphoria actor Javon Walton makes shocking confession about season 3
'Euphoria' actor Javon Walton makes shocking confession about season 3

Euphoria actor Javon Walton recently weighed in on the HBO show’s upcoming season 3.

The 17-year-old actor, who played the role of Ashtray in the teen drama alongside Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, made a shocking assumption while talking to Daily Mail.

He told the outlet that he isn’t “super positive” about Euphoria getting another season.

Javon’s statement comes after HBO confirmed in November 2023 that the drama will be returning for its third and final season in 2025 as the production got delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

When asked about the current filming progress, he said, “I think that they might.... I'm not super positive about that.”

He added, “They kind of leave it a little open until they're a little closer to shooting for that, so I'm not super positive. They might do another season since seasons one and two were so successful.”

When asked if he'd be willing to reprise his role as Ashtray in a flashback scene maybe, as his character met an ill fate towards the latest season, he replied: “I don’t think so.”

Miley Cyrus marks another milestone after Grammy win video
Miley Cyrus marks another milestone after Grammy win
Wendy William's son links her FTD diagnosis with 'alcoholism'
Wendy William's son links her FTD diagnosis with 'alcoholism'
Russell Crowe wants to 'change himself' before marriage
Russell Crowe wants to 'change himself' before marriage
John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash pays tribute to late father
John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash pays tribute to late father
Ariana Grande fuels fans excitement with new 'eternal sunshine' photos
Ariana Grande fuels fans excitement with new 'eternal sunshine' photos
Romeo Beckham likes sizzling snaps of Australian model after Mia Regan breakup
Romeo Beckham likes sizzling snaps of Australian model after Mia Regan breakup
'Dune 2' director reacts to Christopher Nolan's praise video
'Dune 2' director reacts to Christopher Nolan's praise
Rashida Jones marks 48th birthday with 'favorite fellow Pisces'
Rashida Jones marks 48th birthday with 'favorite fellow Pisces'
Jodie Turner-Smith gets candid about divorce with Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith gets candid about divorce with Joshua Jackson
Taylor Swift 'feels like the man' at final 'Eras Tour' Sydney show
Taylor Swift 'feels like the man' at final 'Eras Tour' Sydney show
Dave Bautista playfully quips about his Dune co-star
Dave Bautista playfully quips about his Dune co-star
Netflix ‘likely' had ‘first refusal' to Prince Harry's Invictus Games documentary
Netflix ‘likely' had ‘first refusal' to Prince Harry's Invictus Games documentary