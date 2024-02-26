 
‘Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth'

Denis Villeneuve believes Hollywood is a center of gossip where it’s hard to keep a secret for long

‘Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth'

Denis Villeneuve shares his thoughts on the difficulty of keeping something secret in Hollywood as he opens up about the role of Anya Taylor-Joy in Dune: Part Two that he wished to keep under wraps till the very last.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the noted filmmaker said, “I think that Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth, and I wanted, as an experiment, to see how long we could keep a secret.”

He continued, “We did it. It was a special unit, we went to Africa to shoot with Anya under super-secrecy.”

Adding, “I just loved the idea to keep something a surprise for the audience until the very end; it was like a gift I wanted to keep for the fans.”

It comes after Anya appeared at the fantasy film’s London premiere, sending shockwaves among fans — who have been speculating around an online rumour about her involvement in the movie for quite some time.

