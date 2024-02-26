Monday, February 26, 2024
Denis Villeneuve shares his thoughts on the difficulty of keeping something secret in Hollywood as he opens up about the role of Anya Taylor-Joy in Dune: Part Two that he wished to keep under wraps till the very last.
In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the noted filmmaker said, “I think that Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth, and I wanted, as an experiment, to see how long we could keep a secret.”
He continued, “We did it. It was a special unit, we went to Africa to shoot with Anya under super-secrecy.”
Adding, “I just loved the idea to keep something a surprise for the audience until the very end; it was like a gift I wanted to keep for the fans.”
It comes after Anya appeared at the fantasy film’s London premiere, sending shockwaves among fans — who have been speculating around an online rumour about her involvement in the movie for quite some time.