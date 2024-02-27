Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon sparked romance rumors in December 2022

Brad Pitt 'loves to date' Ines de Ramon despite their NDA deal

Brad Pitt’s relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon only keeps getting better.



The 60-year-old actor was first spotted with the 34-year-old jewelry designer in November 2022 as sources claimed at the time that they had “already been dating” for a few months.

However, a source now tells PEOPLE that the two are living together in California and that Brad “is on top of the world again.”

"He has a cheeky smile every time he is around her," the source said.

The insider continued: "He is happy to live with her too. They were spending a lot of time at Brad’s. It only made sense for her to move in.

They also emphasized that their flame is way past the fling stage.

“Their relationship is serious. This is Brad’s first girlfriend since the divorce. He didn’t settle and it’s paying off. He loves dating Ines,” the tipster claimed.

However, according to another insider privy to In Touch Weekly, Brad is still skeptical from his marriage with ex Angelina Jolie which is why he made Ines sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

“It’s just that he values his privacy. People of Brad’s status don’t want their texts or anything personal shared with the universe. Brad wants transparency and honesty,” they claimed.